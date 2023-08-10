Staff at Dow Silicones in Barry, have balloted to consider strike action.

Union representative Richard Jackson said workers were particularly angry with shift patterns arranged at short notice.

Mr Jackson, regional officer for Unite the Union with responsibility for Dow Silicones, said employees were struggling to create a work-life balance and were becoming fatigued.

He explained when the ballot began and why.

“The ballot opened on July 31 and runs through to August 31," he said.

“There have been several issues received with the company through collective grievances.

“A lot of it is around work-life balance and the way shift patterns on site operate.

“Right now, you have to be available for work at short notice which makes it difficult to plan things with family if you are suddenly requested.

“This type of short-term requests used to be used for sickness cover, but now it is being used to deal with workload on the site.”

Dow Silcones have responded confirming they have received notice of ballot action.

The company say they take the safety of their employees as highest priority.

In a statement, the company said: “We can confirm receipt of a notice of ballot for industrial action sent by Unite the Union.

“The company takes the safety, security and wellness of its employees as top priority and is disappointed to have received this notice.

“It will continue to communicate and partner with the employees and union to address their concerns.”

Mr Jackson countered with a firm warning saying the status quo is no longer acceptable.

“We do not want to take strike action,” said Mr Jackson, “and the door remains open that we review this (the ballot), but the status quo is no longer acceptable.”