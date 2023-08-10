Dean Lewis says he "often draws industrial sites" and as soon as he knew the Newport Centre was being demolished he decided to create a series of drawings to remember the process.

"I have been taking photos every week or so since they started," he explained.

The leisure centre is now the only part of the Newport Centre structure remaining standing, after demolition began earlier this year.

Much of the tiled roof of the octagonal leisure centre has been removed and so it seems likely that this will not remain standing for long.

Bands and acts such as David Bowie, the Smiths and Motorhead once graced the Newport Centre. These days, the only sounds you can hear are diesel engines and falling rubble.

The centre closed on March 27 after years of serving the city as a swimming pool, leisure centre and an entertainment centre.

Now, the demolition of the long-standing city venue has been immortalised by Mr Lewis.

"I either complete one in a day (over six to eight hours) or some can take two days," he explained.

The drawings utilise a simple black and white line style with pops of colour for added effect.

"I'm hoping to get a lot more pen and ink drawings done this month then possibly a digital triptych in the style of a stained glass window," Mr Lewis said.

"I have digital illustrations on display in Newport Museum and Art Gallery."

These works on display feature south Wales from its industrial heyday, through the turmoil of the miners' strikes and also the Covid lockdown.

Newport City Council documents show the dismantling and demolition of the Newport Centre is scheduled to be completed in early September.