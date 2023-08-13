Often local people will joke about the large number of charity stores and coffee shops in Newport city centre – but let's not forget that there's no shortage of pubs either.

High Street alone has eight venues, each offering something a bit different - but how have they been rated by the public?

Here we look at what people are saying about Newport' High Street pubs on Google reviews*...

Ye Olde Murenger House

Ye Olde Murenger House tops the charts with an overall rating of 4.8 based on more than 50 reviews. This is the highest rating for a High Street pub, although it also has fewer reviews than all the other venues, except the The Greyhound.

Ye Olde Murenger House has been described as a “proper pub” and the “best pub in the universe” with other reviews noting that it’s one of Newport’s oldest pubs,

A local guide writes: “The oldest pub in Newport circa 1530. It's dimly lit with high backed wooden seats and little booths. Oak beams in places and a warm inviting atmosphere. It's a Samuel Smith's pub with old pumps on the bar and is also featured in the 2023 Good Beer Guide…”

Another said: “If you want a proper old school pub – this is it… Publican is friendly and keeps his beer perfectly – it’s quiet and cheap, I loved it.”

McCann’s Rock N Ale Bar

While McCann’s has a slightly lower overall rating of 4.6 this is based on more than 240 Google reviews, showing that the pub – which has live music every Saturday – has proven popular.

A local guide states:

“Great bar with good beer, good music, and great people. Well worth popping in when you’re in the area. Why not sit outside listening to some great tunes watching the world go by?”

Another suggests visiting if missing The Hornblower (as much of The Hornblower's memoribilia now lives at McCann's) describing the pub as a “great place to relax and soak up the atmosphere of Newport.”

Another local guide said they always pop in when visiting Newport, praising the “really nice staff and friendly interesting customers” along with the “wide range and variety” of drinks on offer.

Tiny Rebel

Tiny Rebel, based at the front of Newport Market on High Street, has an overall 4.5 rating based on at least 920 Google reviews. The venue offers drinks from Tiny Rebel brewery.

A recent three-star review praised the “great staff and atmosphere” but claimed that on their visit the drinks were “mostly citrus IPA” and that the red beer was “not excellent”.

But another local guide rated Tiny Rebel with four stars praising the “good range of ales” on offer, while another described it as a “nice find… [with a] lovely atmosphere, good beers, and happy staff” adding that they loved the deco at Tiny Rebel.

Another wrote: “If you like to explore with your choice of beer come here. Also, the food is always good.”

Le Pub

Le Pub has also proven popular with fans of drink (and live music) with an overall rating of 4.5 based on more than 450 Google reviews (plus a 4.5 rating for Le Public Space based on at least 160 reviews).

A local guide recently wrote:

“Always a great atmosphere, and they are good enough to always stock at least one gluten free beer.”

Another local guide, who was visiting Newport and said they'd return to Le Pub if ever in the city again, wrote: “Lovely!! Good burgers… Lovely venue, good atmosphere! Great fries!”

Another visitor – who went to see Head Noise perform – left a four-star review and described the venue as “pretty intimidate”. They added: “However, I got to see my friends in Head Noise put on a real punk inspired set...and danced my butt off! Fun was had by all!!”

A five-star review states: “Good atmosphere, good music, and lovely drinks!”

Slipping Jimmy’s

Slipping Jimmy’s offers drinks, food (including from their wood fired oven), and live music – it has an overall rating of 4.4 based on more than 350 Google reviews.

A five-star review praised the “excellent service and great staff” while another described it as a “unique pub, well worth a visit.”

A local guide rated Slipping Jimmy’s with four stars, writing: “Easy going place, staff were polite and helpful, love the old school vibe and feel....

"Hard to find these places these days.”

Another local guide left a five-star review of Slipping Jimmy’s, stating: “Lovely great pub, music good, friendly staff”.

Hogarths

Hogarths – which is an Amber Tavern venue described as a “Victorian Gin Palace” – has an overall rating of 4.1 based on more than 665 Google reviews.

A recent five-star review (translated from Russian by Google) said: “We came to play billiards, it's a pity that there is only one table… We drank a beer, and at midnight the place closed… but it’s quite a decent place and quite clean.”

But another recent visitor was less impressed, rating Hogarths as three stars, and stating: “Bit crazy on a Sunday night. Things quite random, no real system for people waiting to sing, a few clearly regulars sang four songs all put in after my requests..."

Another five-star review praised the “cracking pub for live sports [with] good loud commentary” and the “really nice” drinks at “extremely reasonable” prices.

The Carpenters Arms

The Carpenters Arms is a JWB Pub which has an overall rating of 4.3 based on more than 275 Google reviews.

A local guide rated The Carpenters Arms with four stars, writing: “Nice tidy pub with good mixture of ages and cultures. Friendly people well worth a beer or three - good friendly staff”.

Another praised the “lovely pub” for its “decent prices” giving a five-star rating to the venue.

A more descriptive five- star review reads: “Started drinks there and ended drinks there.

"Great social bar, staff are always amazing and a laugh and always accompanied by great lagers, ales, spirits or whatever else takes your fancy”.

The Greyhound

The Greyhound scored the lowest in Google reviews with a still-respectable rating of 3.2 – it also has the lowest number of reviews of the pubs on this list (at least 45 but less than 50).

Despite this low score, the more recent Google reviews are fairly positive – with one saying “this place is always lit on a Friday and Saturday night” and another saying “all have good time with the crew in here”.

But older Google reviews include one which calls it “one of the worst place[s] in Newport” and another which said “I’m being nice giving it one star.”

*Reviews are accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to change as more people review their experiences. Venues with the same overall score are ordered based on overall number of reviews left. This feature focuses on pubs on High Street in Newport and does not include pubs elsewhere in the city centre.