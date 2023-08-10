Christopher Champion was caught on CCTV loading a truck with brass fitting parts at HWM-Water Ltd in Llantarnam Park Way, Cwmbran before it was driven away.

The firm became aware it had a thief in their ranks when a stocktake revealed £10,039.73 worth of items had disappeared.

When Champion was arrested he admitted to detectives he was responsible and told them he'd sold the parts on for scrap.

HWM-Water Ltd’s owner Michael Bolton said in a victim impact statement: “As a company we've had to reorder the stock that was taken.

“When something like this happens in throws suspicion around all of the staff working in the stores.

“The staff were upset and obviously worried. We've had to review access to the stores.”

Alexander Orndal, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court: “The defendant was placed in a high position of trust.

“There was some degree of planning.”

Champion, 33, of Bryn Celyn, Pentwyn, Cardiff pleaded guilty to theft.

He had three previous convictions for seven offences which included an eight-month jail sentence that was suspended for 18 months in 2017 for a “drugs matter”.

Gareth Williams representing Champion said his client was a father-of-two who cared for his children.

His barrister added how the defendant had no previous convictions for dishonesty, was capable of being rehabilitated in the community and presented a “low risk of harm to the public”.

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant told Champion: “This is a crime that could well justify immediate custody and it is a finely balanced matter.”

He said that on balance he was just about able to suspend the defendant’s prison sentence.

Champion was jailed for 10 months, suspended for 18 months.

The defendant was ordered to carry out 170 hours of unpaid work in the community and must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

No order for costs or compensation was made by the court after it heard that Champion was unemployed and claiming benefits.

The defendant will however have to pay a £154 victim surcharge within three months.