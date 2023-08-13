THE theme for this week is 'junk'.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Keyboard seaboard, near Newport Docks. Picture: Sian McDermott
A caravan spotted on a walk near Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Low tide at Newport riverfront. Picture: Granville Joxies
Rusty, cast iron building girders re-used as frames for retaining wall, Chepstow. Picture: David Barnes
A car abandoned on the Coity Mountain near Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
An abandoned car near Abergavenny. Picture: Tia Sandvik
A can in Stow Hill, Newport. Picture: Dinah Cheadle
Junk spotted at Llanelly Hill, above Clydach. Picture: Matthew John Morris
Two televisions looking like robots in the snow. Picture: Rebecca Lucy Smith
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here