The defendants were:

Marty Zahra, 43, of Commercial Road, Newport;

Craig Evans, 36, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport;

Robert Sargeant, 45, of Dolphin Street, Newport;

Donna Lee, 36, of Commercial Road, Newport.

The four were arrested following an alleged offence in Drovers Mews at around 6.30pm on Monday, August 7.

Gwent Police officers attended the scene along with Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance personnel.

A 45-year-old man from Newport was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

Sargeant has also been charged with causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress to a police officer on the same date.

All four defendants were remanded in custody and are due to appear before the crown court on September 6.