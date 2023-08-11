Train with Katie is opening in Danygraig, Risca, near the old Brickworks site, next month.

Owner Katie Scott said she had been told by numerous women with young children that they found it difficult to find time and a safe place to exercise.

“I’ve been in that situation with a young child before, wanting to train and not knowing what to do about childcare, and I wanted to make sure that wouldn’t be a problem here, she said.

The gym aims to provide a safe space for women to train, with a supportive and communal environment, and no judgement allowed. Users range from mothers to students to even elderly ladies who want to get fit.

Miss Scott and her posse of trainers pride themselves on the welcoming atmosphere they foster.

She said: “I’m really proud of how we have built a community here, with really supportive staff who just encourage absolutely everyone, and are able to be adaptive to whatever the needs of the customer.

"I find the girls really feel a purpose when they train.”

Train with Katie has expanded to having over 1,000 pre-registrations on the website, and over 300 members already, forcing the move to a bigger, purpose-built site. It has astounded the team at how quickly they have grown, using social media and word of mouth.

“I never really thought it would get this big,” Miss Scott said. “I think having a child-friendly and encouraging environment has really opened a lot of women’s eyes to the fact that they can do it if they want to. We help with that by ensuring we facilitate for everyone, regardless of age, size or ability.”

Other elements of the gym will include a coffee area, juice bar, baby-changing and showering facilities. These have been designed to allow people to attend whenever they see fit and not be restricted by classes.

The planned opening date is Saturday, September 30.

In the meantime, you can register interest and get updates on the gym’s progress by visiting the Train with Katie website or following on Instagram.