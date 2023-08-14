Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.

Eightteen awards will be up for grabs on the night, and you have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses which you think would make worthy winners.

“I’m very grateful to our sponsors, including USW, for enabling us to stage the South Wales Health & Care Awards again this year,” said Gavin Thompson, regional editor of Newsquest in Wales.

The finalists for the 2023 South Wales Health & Care Awards

Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year

David Bennett - Nuffield Health;

Annalisa Lever - Nuffield Health;

Marcia Imola - Direct Nursing.

Care Hero Award

Charlotte Shakesheff;

Hannah Burnett - Arian Care;

Jessicajoy Jones - Pobl.

Carer in the Home

Kerry Richards;

Kylie Serlis - Pobl;

Marcia Imola - Direct Nursing.

Excellence in Nursing Award

Sapna Nair - Royal Gwent Hospital;

Claire Thacker - Royal Gwent Hospital;

Emma Tanner.

Volunteer of the Year

Jack's Appeal - ABUHB;

Stephen Marshall - St John Cymru;

Anthony Wilkins - Sparkle.

Healthcare Team Award

St David's Hospice at Home Team;

Arian Care;

Dr Kathryn Walters and Catherine King.

Mental Health Award

Kathryn Walters, Joanne Lewis Jones, Catherine King, Richard Ellis, Deborah Griffiths and Chloe-Jo Morgan - Ty Cynnal;

Hafen Deg Ward - Ty Siriol Unit - County Hospital, Pontypool;

BRS.

Best Place to Work Award

St David's Hospice Care;

GP Out of Hours;

Arian Care.

Care Home of the Year

Ty Enfys Care Home, Cardiff;

Leadon Court Care Home;

Florence Justice.

GP Practice of the Year

Highlight Park Medical Practice;

Pontllanfraith Health Centre;

Western Vale Family Practice.

GP of the Year

Dr D. L. McGovern;

Dr Ben Roper;

Dr Jonathan Ryder.

Health Charity of the Year

Phil Hill - Jack's Appeal;

St David's Hospice Care;

Sparkle.

Pharmacy of the Year

Evan's Pharmacy;

Bassaleg Pharmacy;

GUH Pharmacy.

Workforce and Wellbeing Team of the Year

Catherine King, Sarah Goodey, Alan Tyler, Angela Thompson-Roach, Kevin Hale and Dorian Wood;

Pobl Wellbeing Resources;

Blaenua Gwent Dad Support Workers.

-

Dr James Gravelle, dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Education at the University of South Wales, said the university was supporting the awards in order to celebrate healtha and care professionals.

He said: “The need for skilled health and social care professionals is greater than ever, and at the University of South Wales (USW) we believe it’s important to celebrate and recognise the outstanding work, care, and innovation across the sector to inspire others to choose a profession where you can make the biggest difference.

“USW is for people who are engaged and who care about our society. Like many nominees who will be celebrated as part of the awards, at USW we change lives and our world for the better, improving the prospects of people and places.”