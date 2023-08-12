Fast-food chain Popeyes – which is renowned for its chicken sandwich which “broke the internet” when it launched in the US – has announced it will open its first drive-through restaurant in Wales.

Earlier this year, Popeyes opened its first Welsh restaurant in Cardiff city centre which saw customers queueing for 11 hours to try out the famous Louisiana Chicken Sandwich.

Now Popeyes has announced it will open a drive-through restaurant at Cardiff Bay.

When will the Cardiff Popeyes drive-thru open

The new addition to the Welsh capital will open at 11am on Tuesday, August 29. It will be the chain’s second restaurant to open in Wales – less than six months after the first Welsh Popeyes opened on St John Street.

The Cardiff Bay drive-through will be the 11th opening this year (2023) and will mark the chain’s 28th UK site since opening its first UK restaurant, in Stratford, in 2021.

It will be based in Cardiff Bay Retail Park with indoor and outdoor seating, a car park for those wanting to dine in the 65-seat restaurant, and kerbside pickup bays for those ordering online for collection.

What will be on the menu at Popeyes Cardiff

A spokeswoman for Popeyes said: “Renowned for its chicken sandwich that ‘broke the internet’ when it launched in the US - and for its world-famous ‘shatter crunch’ chicken – the all-new Popeyes UK drive-through restaurant will offer the brand’s full mouth-watering menu seven days a week.”

Some key items on the menu include:

Signature Louisiana chicken;

Signature wraps;

Chicken tenders;

Hot wings,

Popeyes® Biscuits with gravy.

The new Popeyes Cardiff Bay restaurant will also bring its new breakfast menu to Cardiff for the first time. This will include:

Big breakfast rolls;

A variety of sausage, bacon, egg, and cheese muffins;

Cajun hash browns;

Louisiana buttermilk biscuits served with cinnamon sugar or Nutella.

Opening day giveaways are to be announced soon. To find out more visit https://rb.gy/p3k5i or follow the brand on TikTok and Instagram @PopeyesUK