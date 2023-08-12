In Newport, the City Council is responsibly for overseeing pricing, eligibility for discounts, billing, cancellation of tenancy, and repairs. Discounts are extended to senior citizens and individuals with a disability badge.

Demand is always high for allotment space, so we've detailed all the places in Newport where you can get your spades in the ground, as well as how to apply and how much it costs.

Obtaining an allotment is a straight-forward process. Simply reach out to the designated site secretary to inquire about availability and the application process.

Fees and charges for allotments in Newport in 2023/24

Allotment rents (administration charge per plot): £36;

Allotment perch fee (perches can make up multiple plots, with each perch approximately 25m²): £4.07 per perch.

All the allotments in Newport

Barrack Hill (NP20 5PJ) - Contact: Guy Hall - Email: guyhall@kolinhar.co.uk;

Bettws (NP20 7GA) - Contact: (01633) 656 656;

Cae Perllan Road (NP20 4FF) 0 Contact: Delwyn Brooks - Phone: 07773 081 161;

Capel Crescent (Right Side) (NP20 2EX) - Contact: Paul Bates - Phone: 07539 076 092 - Email: paulbates062@gmail.com;

Capel Crescent (Left Side) (NP20 2EX) - Contact: Patrick Russell - Email: marsharussell@hotmail.co.uk;

Castle Mews (NP18 1BP) - Contact: (01633) 656 656;

Christchurch (NP19 8BE) - Contact: (01633) 656 656;

Coed Melyn (NP20 3QR) - Contact: Jenny Mitchell - Phone: (01633) 421 546 or 07802 717 156;

Cold Bath Road, Caerleon (NP18 1NB) - Contact: David Robinson - Email: dkrobinson1961@icloud.com - Phone: 07376 275 623;

Coldra Road (NP20 4FF) - Contact: Bethan Davies - Phone: (01633) 215 550 or 07799 228 899;

Coomassie Street (NP20 2JF) - Contact: Mike Young - Phone: (01633) 665 151 or 07433 733 207;

Duffryn (NP10 8TG) - Contact: James Heley - Email: DuffrynAllotments@hotmail.com;

East Grove Road - Contact: (01633) 656 656;

Haldane Place (NP20 6NA) - Contact: (01633) 656 656;

Hawthorn Square (NP19 9AD) - Contact: Louisa Buonaiuto - Phone: (01633) 273 093;

Ladyhill (NP19 9QH) - Contact: Philip Humphreys - Email: angela.humphreys1@ntlworld.com;

Maesglas Grove (NP20 3DN) - Contact: Brian Gapper Phone: (01633) 817 232 or 07926 890 108;

Market Gardens (East Grove Road, NP19 9DB) - Contact: (01633) 656 656;

Portland Street (NP20 2DP) - Contact: Paul Bates - Phone: 07539 076 092 - Email: paulbates062@gmail.com;

Pugsley Street (NP20 5JU) - Contact: Tony Cartwright - Phone: (01633) 676 906 or 07824 183 629;

Radnor Road (NP19 7SQ) - Contact: Susan Johnson - Phone: (01633) 779 059 or 07999 543 938;

St Julians (Glebelands, NP19 7HJ) - Contact: Ann Spruce - Phone: (01633) 842 902;

Vivian Road (NP19 0BE) - Contact: Carol Wilkins - Email: nutty1nan@hotmail.com.

For more information on allotments in Newport, visit newport.gov.uk/en/Leisure-Tourism/Allotments/Allotments.aspx