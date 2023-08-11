It comes following new research from the supermarket, where from a survey of 2,000 people 54 per cent said they would be reducing their expenses this summer holidays to put food on the table.

Additionally, 37 per cent of parents admitted they will look for more deals when shopping, and over a quarter (28 per cent) will limit spending on themselves to manage costs.

In response to this Iceland Foods will be launching a few saving initiatives to help parents out for the rest of the summer holidays.

Iceland summer holiday saving initiatives

Bonus Card boost for shoppers with school meal vouchers

For every £15 school meal voucher shoppers spend with Iceland they’ll receive £2 added to their Bonus Card.

Accepted in all Iceland and Food Warehouse stores, the £2 back Bonus Card offer is available now until Friday, September 1 but school meal vouchers can still be spent in stores.

Summer sale with up to half price savings

A number of items will be cut to half-price including:

Hubba Bubba Bubblegum Ice Lollies (£1.75, 4pk – was £3.50)

Skittles Stix Crazy Sours Ice Cream (£1.75, 4pk – was £3.50)

Poppets 10 Salted Caramel Milk Choc Coated Ice Cream Bites (£1.25, 120g – was £2.50)

Young’s Gastro Garlic & Herb Basa Fillets (£2.25, 2pk – was £4.50)

Ed’s Easy Diner Pepperoni Stonebaked Pizza (75p, 160g – was £1.50)

Lewis Capaldi’s Pizza The Big Sexy Cheesy One (£2.00, 450g – was £4.00)

Heinz Burger Sauce (£2.29, 220ml – was £1.00)

Heinz Sweet Chilli Sauce (£2.29, 220ml – was £1.00)

Paradise Bay Pina Colada (£2.50, 70cl – was £3.50)

Paradise Bay Strawberry Daiquiri (£2.50, 70cl – was £3.50)

Iceland Majestic Peanut Ice Cream Bars (£1.37, 6pk – was £2.75)

Iceland Majestic White & Milk Chocolate Berry Mix Up Sticks (£1.37, 3pk – was £2.75)

Over 200 more product prices slashed

Iceland has slashed the price of 200 more of its most popular products to help parents to keep their cupboards, fridges and freezers stocked while the kids are home from school.

With savings on offer of up to £3.75, products include, but is not limited to:

Persil 3 in 1 Washing Capsules Non-Bio, 15 Washes (£3.75 - was £7.50, saving £3.75)

Richmond Sausages (£2.50, 12pk – was £4.35, saving £1.85)

Youngs Fish Fingers (£2.00, 15pk – was £3.50, saving £1.50)

Greggs Cheese & Onion Bakes (£2.00, 2pk – was £3.50, saving £1.50)

Lurpak Slightly Salted Spreadable (£2.75, 400g - was £3.75, saving £1.00)

Starbucks Multiserve Caffe Latte or Caramel Macchiato (£2.75, 750ml – was £3.75, saving £1.00)

Mix & Match offers all summer long

As Iceland’s research reveals nearly 80% of its customers purchase items from its Mix & Match offers, parents can stock up for less on kids’ favourites and save up to £9.60.

3 for £3 - save up to £3.00

Warburtons Medium Soft White (£1.40, 800g, or £1 in 3 for £3)

Warburtons Sliced White Rolls (£1.40, 6pk or £1 in 3 for £3)

Starbucks Daily Brew Coffee with Milk (£1.90, 250ml or £1 in 3 for £3)

Starbucks Cappuccino Chilled Coffee (£2.00, 220ml or £1 in 3 for £3)

3 for £5 – save up to £2.95

Richmond Thick Pork Sausages (£2.00, 6pk or £1.66 in 3 for £5)

Pepsi Max No Sugar Cola Bottle (£2.00, 2L or £1.66 in 3 for £5)

Strings & Things Cheese Strings (£1.75, 4pk or £1.66 in 3 for £5)

Rustlers The Big Cheese (£2.50, 179g or £1.66 in 3 for £5)

Iceland Luxury Coleslaw​ (£2.25, 300g or £1.66 in 3 for £5)

Iceland Tomato and Basil Pasta Salad​ (£2.00, 250g or £1.66 in 3 for £5)

Iceland Dip Selection (£2.65, 400g or £1.66 in 3 for £5)

3 for £10 - save up to £3.50

Heinz Tomato Ketchup (£4.50, 1.35kg or £3.33 in 3 for £10)

John West Tuna Chunks in Spring Water (£3.75, 4pk or £3.33 in 3 for £10)

Richmond Thick Pork Sausages (£4.50, 16pk or £3.33 in 3 for £10

2 for £4 – save up to £1 on Ice Cream and Lollies

Rowntree's Watermelon Ice Lollies​ (£2.25, 4pk, or £2 in 2 for £4)

Vimto Twists Ice Cream Stick​ (£2.50, 4pk, or £2 in 2 for £4)

J2o Orange & Passion Lolly​ (£2.50, 3pk, or £2 in 2 for £4)

Tango Apple Ice Lollies​ (£2.25, 4pk, or £2 in 2 for £4)

7 for £10 – save up to £9.60 on Birds Eye

Birds Eye Crispy Fish Fingers​ (£2.00, 8pk, or £1.43 in 7 for £10)

Birds Eye Alphabites (£2.50, 456g, or £1.43 in 7 for £10)

Birds Eye Crispy Chicken (£2.80, 2pk, or £1.43 in 7 for £10)

Birds Eye Crispy Veg Fingers​ (£1.80, 10pk, or £1.43 in 7 for £10)

Paul Dhaliwal, Group Sales Director at Iceland Foods & The Food Warehouse said: “Families are more likely to be spending their summer at home due to rising costs.

"We want to alleviate some of the stress for parents so they, and the kids, can enjoy that time together.

"Our Summer Heroes initiatives not only help families put food on the table thanks to value prices on household essentials as well as our exclusive Bonus Card benefits, but it will also help to keep the kids entertained on a budget."