If you're determined to not binge-watch Friends yet again or you simply want to expand your streaming horizons, these little-known codes could be just the thing that you need.

Some savvy TikTokers have done the heavy lifting for you - rounding up some of their favourite shortcuts to niche categories that could simplify the whole selection process.

There are reportedly more than 76,000 'secret' mini-genres for you to delve into from Anime Comedies to Biographical Dramas.

One of the most popular codes among TikTok users is the code 9875 and True Crime fans are going to be delighted. ( Canva) (Image: Canva)

One of the most popular codes among TikTok users is the code 9875 and True Crime fans are going to be delighted.

What is Netflix code 9875?





If you type 9875 into your search bar, you will be taken directly to Netflix's Crime Documentaries category.

It's not a new revelation but those that love relaxing to all things gruesome and gory will be delighted.

Many TikTokers have taken to the platform to share the secret code with other True Crime fanatics with some clips gathering over 33,000 likes.

Some fans have left comments including: "Best life hack ever! Game changer!" and "Thank you! I'd gone through them all. Can't wait to find the hidden gems!".

It's not the only 'secret' code on the streaming platform either and one user on Reddit has actually shared a complete guide for Netflix users.

Here's how you can find the 'secret' codes on Netflix. ( Canva) (Image: Canva)

How to find 'secret' shows on Netflix

This guide to secret codes will allow you to quickly narrow down your Netflix search whether you want to watch a drama (5763) or a silent movie (53310).

All you have to do is work out what genre of show you'd like to watch.

When entering the Netflix URL into the web browser, select the code from the list below and add it to the URL, for example, www.netflix.com/browse/genre/xxx which will lead you to a host of movies or TV shows only in that certain genre.

The codes can lead to some very specific areas, for example, instead of browsing Action films, you can narrow it down to just comic books and superhero films (10118) or just martial arts films (8985).

Or if you're only interested in watching a miniseries you can type in 4814 and for classic TV shows, you can type in 46553 to get a range to choose from.

On top of that, you can even search by time duration for example, 30-minute laughs can be found under 81602050 or 90-minute family movies under 81466229.

You can find the full list on Reddit which has been upvoted more than 140 times and has over 1.3k comments.