Officials have confirmed that a small fire broke out in a circuit board located in the ceiling of the Owners and Trainers bar.

The fire melted two water pipes nearby, which burst.

The water from the pipes then put out the fire.

However, while the fire service checked the safety of the building, staff and visitors were evacuated.

This included those in the weighing room downstairs.

All of this resulted in a 30 minute delay to the evening's racing.

Chepstow Racecourse officials confirmed that nobody was injured in the fire.