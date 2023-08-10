A FIRE on race day resulted in an evacuation at Chepstow Racecourse this evening.
Officials have confirmed that a small fire broke out in a circuit board located in the ceiling of the Owners and Trainers bar.
The fire melted two water pipes nearby, which burst.
The water from the pipes then put out the fire.
However, while the fire service checked the safety of the building, staff and visitors were evacuated.
This included those in the weighing room downstairs.
All of this resulted in a 30 minute delay to the evening's racing.
Chepstow Racecourse officials confirmed that nobody was injured in the fire.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here