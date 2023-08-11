Alium, based in Barry, has made the hard decision to close its doors for good.

Alium, based in the old Pumphouse, made the shock announcement on Tuesday, August 8.

The restaurant said they had tried everything they could to make the business viable.

In a heartfelt statement, owners of Alium said it had been 'one hell of a ride' and that they had 'asked questions of themselves' in order to try keep the business open.

Alium opened in the Pumphouse in 2022 (Image: Google Maps)

Alium opened to rave reviews in March 2022.

In the statement, the restaurant thanked all the staff, past and present, and said anyone with bookings will be getting an email to inform them of the closure.

The company said: "Sadly Alium restaurant will be closing its doors.

"We shall be emailing all future bookings to inform them.

"It has been one hell of a ride, we have had ups and downs, questioned ourselves, diversified and tried everything to maintain our high standards while still making it a viable business.

"Sadly, with so many factors combined the perfect storm has been created, as such we can no longer trade.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that supported us and making the dream come true.

"In addition a huge thank you to the staff (past and present), the team behind Alium were the best bunch of people and they truly made it waht it was. For that we will be forever grateful."

