It was reported Kiera Jones was last seen at around 2.35pm on Friday, August 4, in Tredegar.

Officers were concerned for her welfare, but now they say she has been found.

Kiera Jones, 17, who had been reported as missing has now been found.



Thanks for sharing our appeal. pic.twitter.com/baiwP1RaGm — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) August 10, 2023

Police released an update on Twitter at just after 10pm, yesterday, August 10.