A 17-YEAR-OLD girl who was reported missing by police, has now been found.
It was reported Kiera Jones was last seen at around 2.35pm on Friday, August 4, in Tredegar.
Officers were concerned for her welfare, but now they say she has been found.
Kiera Jones, 17, who had been reported as missing has now been found.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) August 10, 2023
Thanks for sharing our appeal. pic.twitter.com/baiwP1RaGm
Police released an update on Twitter at just after 10pm, yesterday, August 10.
