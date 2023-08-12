He is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

Dash, who was born in September 2017 arrived at the sanctuary in May this year after his owners could no longer care for him.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "The introduction to the other cat in his new household did not go too well and the one cat became quite stressed and poorly due to Dash's presence.

"Time, patience and a lot of TLC slowly won Dash around and he is now brimming with confidence. He was very nervous and cautious to begin with but this is understandable.

"We were told by Dash's previous owners that he can scare easily when something unexpected happens but when he is familiar with you, he will approach you for a stroke.

"Dash is very independent and isn't really a 'lap cat' but likes to be near his humans when he feels like it.

"He enjoys exploring the outdoor world but has not ever gone far from his previous home. He was brought up in a home with a woodland near by.

"He is quite particular around other cats and due to this, will be rehomed as the only cat within the household.

"Dash is comfortable around docile dogs and has lived with two Labradors in his previous home. As Dash has never had any interactions around young children, he would prefer to live in an adult only home (16-plus)."

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ .