TYLER HUGHES-O’CALLAGHAN, 19, of George Dagger Avenue, Abertillery was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in their blood on Division Street on March 3.

They must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN JOHN WHITEHEAD, 29, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on the M4 motorway at Junction 27 on April 1.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAMIAN MARK RICHARD WATSON, 34, of Emlyn Road, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4042 in Newport on February 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOANNE EDDINGTON, 48, of Tansy Close, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

HAMIDULLAH ATTAL, 31, of Bedford Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt on Corporation Road on February 19.

LYNDSAY CHAMBERLAIN, 34, of Bryn Road, Markham, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW LEE DAVIES, 36, of Dol Yr Eos, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on March 18.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA LOUISE TREGASKIS, 44, of Garth Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Phillips Walk, Rhymney on March 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEANNE WIILIAMS, 38, of Greenfield Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt on Newport Road, Cwmbran on January 22.