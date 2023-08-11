The 62-year-old took on a new challenge outside of the dancing world as she headed to the skies while strapped to the top of a propeller plane that took off from Headcorn Airfield near Ashford in Kent.

This was just one of the activities she had planned to do as she hopes to raise awareness and funds for the suicide prevention charity, Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm).

The emotional reason why Strictly's Shirley Ballas is raising funds and awareness for Calm

Another challenge complete … ❤️ in memory of all our lost loved ones. In my heart forever. Xxx @theCALMzone



Please donate here: https://t.co/s0n1o5mpfR pic.twitter.com/Fbxq6ZYWBR — Shirley Ballas (@ShirleyBallas) August 10, 2023

She previously said she became an ambassador for the charity because she “wanted to do more” for her brother, who took his own life around 20 years ago.

After completing the impressive wing walk when her feet were safely on the ground again, she was embraced by her partner, Daniel Taylor, as she appeared to wipe tears from her eyes.

The trio of challenges of her Skyathlon event also included Shirley flying through the air on the world’s fastest zipline across Penrhyn Quarry in North Wales on Tuesday (August 8).

The final task she hopes to complete will see her jump out of a plane 13,000ft above the ground as she skydives across Peterborough on Saturday (August 12).

Following the wing walk, Shirley told the PA news agency: “That was difficult and tough. I had to mentally be in a strong place to even climb up on the plane, never mind be strapped to it. But I’m so glad I did it.”

When asked how she feels about jumping out of the plane, she added: “This whole week has been quite terrifying for me, but I will do it because I have promised to do it for everybody and all of their loved ones, but the thought of jumping out of an aeroplane at 13,000ft, with a 2,000ft freefall … all I keep thinking about is will the parachute open?

“So, I’m a bit nervous about that – actually I’m very nervous!”

She hopes her Skyathlon challenge will raise around £30,000 for Calm, which runs lifesaving services, including a 24-hour helpline and webchat.