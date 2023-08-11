Subscribers currently pay £7.99 a month for Disney Plus, but this will jump up to £10.99 a month from November 1.

This slightly increased price will be renamed to Disney Plus Premium, whilst a lower-priced option of £7.99 a month will be named Disney Plus Standard.

You will need to manually switch on the Disney Plus website, though, as otherwise you’ll be automatically bumped up to the Premium tier, the Evening Standard reports.

An ad-supported version of Disney Plus will also launch in November, and will cost £4.99 a month.

The boys are back in town.



Season 2 of FX’s #WelcomeToWrexham, streaming September 13 on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/WmAx7ZW0XP — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) August 10, 2023

What differences will there be between the versions of Disney Plus?





The Premium package will be an ad-free experience with support for up to 4K UHD, HDR, and Dolby Atmos.

Meanwhile, the Standard version will offer ad-free viewing but will cap streaming at 1080p and won’t support Atmos.

Finally, the ad-supported version is reported to have no downloading option, no 4K and no Dolby Atmos support, according to Disney Plus Informer.

Jan Koeppen, President of The Walt Disney Company EMEA commented on the new tiers: "The introduction of the ad-supported plan marks the next evolution for Disney+ in Europe, as we provide greater choice for our customers and our world-class advertising partners alike.

"Disney+ continues to set itself apart in today's streaming landscape, offering unrivalled value, genre-defining TV series and blockbuster movies set within a simple and seamless experience”.

Disney's #TheLittleMermaid is making a splash at home! 🌊



Stream it September 6 on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/SYe9rMJM0E — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) August 7, 2023

Disney Plus plans to crackdown on password sharing

Alongside the new pricing plan, Disney Plus is also reportedly going to look into trying to stop password sharing.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the plan during an earnings call on Wednesday, August 9.

He said: "We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family."

Additionally, he described password crackdowns as an opportunity to “help us grow our business”.

These measures are expected to come in at some point during 2024 and will follow a similar practice that Netflix implemented.

Netflix added six million subscribers to its ranks after doing so in key markets earlier this year.