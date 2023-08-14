Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Alfee Finlayson was born on July 5, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 6oz. His parents are Kimberley Williams and Ryan Finlayson, of Bargoed, and his siblings are Tegan 14, Rylee 11, and Cohen, one.

Nova Rae Aquilina was born on May 29, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 13oz. She is the first child of Levi-Kate Powell and Nathan Aquilina, of Newport.

Albie Leslie Jones was born on May 18, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 7oz. His mum is Chloe Jones, of Newport, and his big sister is Scarlett, 15 months.

Aaron Litten was born on May 27, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 1oz, His parents are Jemma and Daryl Litten, of Rogiet, and his big sister is Mollie.

Neo Martyn Jones was born on July 13, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. His parents are Natasha Brimfield and Peter Jones, of Abertillery, and his big sister is Imogen, three.