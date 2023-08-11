Torfaen County Borough Council is holding a 'shop and swap' event at Cwmbran's Congress Theatre from 11am to 2pm on Tuesday, August 22.

As well as good quality, pre-loved uniforms, there will be PE kits, coats, bags, shoes and stationery, all free of charge.

If parents have any school uniform items that their children have outgrown, they're encouraged to bring them along to donate.

Cwmbran Community Council has donated £500 towards the event to buy items including school bags, stationery and PE kits.

The council's chairwoman Cllr Leanne Lloyd Tolman said: "We recognise that the back-to-school period can be financially challenging for parents.

"The council is delighted to offer additional support aimed at benefiting families, particularly given the current cost-of-living crisis, which has led to increased prices for many essential items.

"Throughout the year, the Cwmbran Community Council has consistently assisted residents, including initiatives like 'warm packs' and funding for energy support programmes within the town."

Another event is being held at Pontypool Indoor Market from 11am to 2pm on Wednesday, August 16.