Across three episodes Alison and Larry make the 210-mile journey from Billericay, Essex, to Barry in an electric car.

Episode one sees the pair on a “B-road bimble” to Epping Forest.

With Larry behind the wheel, they make their way to the infamous Billericay. Unbeknown to many, Alison and Larry have never actually been there!

Then, Larry arranges a trip to the Imperial Birds of Prey Academy and the pair take advantage of the hotel spa.

In episode two Alison and Larry visit Blenheim Palace (waking up to snow!)

They also make their way into Somerset for a unique foodie feast.

The final stop on this leg takes them to Bath where they both have fond memories.

In the final episode, Alison and Larry put their vocal chords to the test as they join an all-male Welsh choir.

They also visit Hensol Castle and Larry takes Alison back to Pam and Mick’s house (although set in Essex, the house is actually just outside Barry).

Finally, they make it to Barry Island where Larry convinces a reluctant Alison to join him on the dodgems before they grab a macchiato at Marco’s café - the famous café where Stacey worked.

Alison and Larry drive from Billericay to Barry (Image: Gold TV)

When asked what was the highlights of the trip, Alison said: “We had a facial together, which was quite an experience. Looking back on that, I just laugh and laugh.

“Imagine me and Larry in a spa, both lying on a bed, having our faces massaged with a special cream, then having to wear bright red masks which made us look like something out of the Hammer House of Horrors!

“I can’t wait to see that on screen.”

The pair have never actually been to Billericay (Image: Gold TV)

Watch a sneek-peek of the show, below

The show’s creators revealed some little-known facts about Alison and Larry.

“The nation’s favourite TV Essex couple Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb are known to millions as the lovable mum and dad from Gavin and Stacey, Pam and Mick, but away from the camera they’ve been friends for over 25 years.

“They are taking a trip down memory lane as they make the iconic and highly referenced road trip from Billericay to Barry Island - a journey they made in the hit show numerous times, but in real life they have never actually done it!

“From their infamous onscreen relationship to their heartwarming offscreen friendship, they will stop off at places that have special meaning to them both.”

Alison and Larry: Billericay to Barry airs Monday, August 14, 8pm on Gold.