GWENT Police have told the Argus why a helicopter was circling over Lliswerry late last night.
Officers were pursuing a suspected clone vehicle in Newport with support from the National Police Air Service at around 11pm on Thursday, August 10.
A cloned vehicle uses the details of a legally registered vehicle to mask its true identity.
The helicopter did at least seven laps of the area according to local reports and the force has confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers, supported by the National Police Air Service, carried out a pursuit of a suspected cloned vehicle in Newport at around 11pm on Thursday, August 10.”
