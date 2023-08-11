This is part of the Welsh Government's Universal Primary Free School Meal program, which aims to make free meals available to all primary school pupils by September 2024.

Torfaen introduced Universal Free School Meals last year, initially providing the benefit to students in reception and years 1 and 2. This expansion marks a continuation of the effort to ensure all primary school pupils have access to a nutritious meal during the school day.

Families that traditionally qualified for means-tested free school meals will still have avenues for additional support, including the School Essentials grant. However, families must apply to the local council to access these resources.

Cllr Richard Clark, Torfaen Council's executive member for children, families, and education, said: “Extensive research confirms that a nutritious meal significantly enhances a child's aptitude for learning. While breakfast clubs have already made a positive impact, this new scheme heralds a transformative leap forward.

“For families who may not have previously qualified for means-tested free school meals and have faced challenges posed by rising food prices, this initiative offers solace by ensuring their children receive a nourishing lunch, equipping them to actively engage in lessons."