As well as taking on a host of new titles himself, other members of the Royal Family including Prince William and Princess Kate have been allocated new roles.

Charles' post-accession housekeeping also includes handing over two of the disgraced Duke of York’s previous roles to Kate and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The late Queen, who died a year ago next month, held more than 50 ranks and appointments in the UK and Commonwealth Armed Service.

This is the second wave of alterations to various military appointments after another was made in December 2022.

Two roles previously held by the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, have also been reappointed. (Image: PA)

Buckingham Palace said: “Following His Majesty’s accession, the King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working members of the royal family.

“The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the armed forces and the royal family in His Majesty’s reign.”

The roles highlight the key members of the working Royal Family who are supporting the King in his duties.

The new roles for members of the Royal Family

King Charles III

Charles has taken over eight of his mother’s former honorary posts himself and has shared some of his own affiliations now he is King.

Taking on his mother’s duties, Charles, who is head of the armed forces as well as head of state, is now also:

Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

The Royal Tank Regiment

The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Captain General of the Royal Artillery

Captain General of the Honourable Artillery Company

Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Marham

Air Commodore-in-Chief of RAF Regiment

Sponsor of HMS Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III is head of state as well as head of the armed forces. (Image: PA)

Queen Camilla

The Queen has a new appointment, with Camilla becoming patron of The Royal Army Chaplains’ Department, a position held by the late Queen.

Prince William (Prince of Wales)

William has added three new titles to his growing list of military commitments:

Colonel-in-Chief of The Mercian Regiment

Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps

Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Valley

The Prince of Wales spent three years at RAF Valley in Anglesey, north Wales, as an RAF search and rescue pilot.

Princess Kate (Princess of Wales)

Kate becomes Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, a role held by Prince Andrew before he returned them to the late Queen while he faced a civil sexual assault trial.

The Princess of Wales also takes over from her husband William as Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby, an appointment held since 2008.

Kate will also take on the role of new Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards - known as the Welsh Cavalry - a duty which was carried out by her father-in-law Charles when he was the Prince of Wales.

Prince William takes over Prince Harry's position within the royal role

Princess Anne (The Princess Royal)

The Princess Royal has been appointed Deputy Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Scotland by the King (her brother) in recognition of her strong links to the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (Prince Edward and Sophie)

The Duke of Edinburgh has followed in his father the late Prince Philip’s footsteps to become Colonel-in-Chief of The Queen’s Royal Hussars, which was left vacant when the duke died in 2021.

Edward is also succeeding his brother Charles as Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Dragoon Guards.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, is King Charles' brother. (Image: PA)

His wife Sophie has taken on the King’s post of Royal Colonel of The Queen’s Own Yeomanry.

Sophie is also now Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Irish Regiment another position previously held by Andrew.

Duke and Duchess of Gloucestershire (Prince Richard and Birgitte)

The late Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester, becomes Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force, and the Duchess of Gloucester is Colonel-in-Chief of the Adjutant General’s Corps, which were both held by Elizabeth II.

Harry and Meghan (Duke and Duchess of Sussex)

There are no new roles for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (Image: PA)

There are no positions for the King’s second son - Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Harry, a former soldier who served in Afghanistan, and his wife Meghan Markle - the Duchess of Sussex - are no longer working members of the royal family.

He lost his military roles after stepping down as a senior working royal in 2020.