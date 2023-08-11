A POLICE helicopter was spotted in Crosskeys after a man was taken to hospital.
Gwent Police were called to a medical emergency in Waunfawr Gardens, at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 9.
Officers attended the scene along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
A man was taken to hospital for treatment.
Locals reported seeing five police cars and one undercover police cars speeding through Risca and Crosskeys.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a medical emergency in Waunfawr Gardens, Crosskeys at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 9.
“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, a man was taken to hospital for treatment.”
