JAMIE LEE PHELPS, 21, of Mount Bax, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on Aberthaw Road on May 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with eight points.

RICHARD ALAN DOLLOWAY, 64, of Dan Y Gaer Road, Gelligaer, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months after he was found guilty following a trial of speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on October 22, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £620 costs, a £40 surcharge and fined £100.

LLOYD BAYLISS, 29, of De Winton Terrace, Llanbradach, Caerphilly must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A472 on January 30.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MORE NEWS: Stalker warned terrified ex-girlfriend he would murder her

CATHERINE HIBBERT, 70, of Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue, Newport must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 31mph in a 20mph zone on February 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

TYRONE SMITH, 40, of The Crescent, Trecenydd, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 in Blackwood on March 28.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CURTIS HORSWILL, 27, of Mill Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on Penmaen Road on April 29.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

IEUAN GARDENER, 31, of Ladybench, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Tintern Close, Southville on May 6.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

KYLE JONES, 27, of James Street, Blaenavon must pay £291 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Albion Road, Pontypool on March 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NASSIM KHANOUCI, 27, of Newport Road, Caldicot was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance and without a licence on the B4245 on February 21.

He must pay £1,322 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

IAN PAUL BISHOP, 43, of Cwrt Celyn, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Henllys Way on March 1.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.