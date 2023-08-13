'PANTS man' (Argus, August 10), brought a smile and a memory.
As a schoolboy in the 1950s I was regularly "breaking and entering".
Outside school hours I was the errand boy for a grocer in Baneswell.
Opposite the grocers was a fish and chip shop. It was my job to open the shop for the spud man. No key was left.
I had to stand on a tall, ancient and wobbly stool and climb in through a tiny fanlight window.
There was a spike sticking up, part of the window latch. With care not to leave any part of my anatomy behind, I ended up head first in the sink. Then I could open the door.
I was never offered a free bag of chips.
Dave Woolven
Newport
