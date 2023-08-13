Kenny Coppard, 48, outside the Railway Tavern, Risca, after it won the Cask Marque in 2010. He ran it with his partner Nikki Bowden, 40.

Landlord of the Golden Hart, Newport, Rod Hues, put on three specially brewed beers for the 2010 Ryder Cup. They were called Royal Ryder, Tiger Would and Varsity.

The Manor Pub, Ty-Sign.

Landlord of the Rock, near Blackwood, Paul Taylor pictured outside in 2010.

The Rising Sun, Beaufort, in the snow.

Newport's Cross Hands pub manager Christine Smith celebrated 20 years in the job with a party at the venue in 2010.

West of England Tavern landlady Marie Lloyd organised a dockers' reunion in April 2010 at the pub in Pill, Newport.

The Crown at Pantygelli was voted Camra's Country Pub of the Year 2010. Proprietors Cherrie and Steve Chadwick are pictured outside.

The Good Measure, Caldicot, as it was in 2010.

Alison McLoughlin of The Man of Steel pub in Spytty in 2010.

The Carpenters Arms, Newport, in 2010. Reputedly Newport's oldest pub according to the caption at the time.

The boarded up Merry Miller pub in Bettws as it was in 2010.