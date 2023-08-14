Run and owned by Kate Bowd, Vibes Women’s Gym and Studio located at Barleyfield’s industrial Estate in Brynmawr opened on Saturday, July 22, much to the anticipation of eager gym-goes.

Ms Bowd's says her aim is "to bring women together to motivate and inspire one another".

Owner Kate Bowd (Image: Kate Bowd)

She said: “Most gyms are predominately more male than female and many women feel insecure and judged, I feel it is important to address these gender health inequalities.

“I want to enable women to exercise in an environment that they feel comfortable in and help women feel more confident in their body and how they look.

“I want to develop a gym environment where we have a community to bring women together to motivate and inspire one another.

Inside the brand new gym (Image: Kate Bowd)

“I strongly feel that women should feel empowered to exercise in any area of fitness and I want to be able to educate women to be able to confidently use the gym equipment eg loose weights, cardio, functional training etc, with the overall aim of providing efficient workouts and tailored training and nutritional plans aimed at women of all ages and fitness abilities.

“As a woman I know women experience significant changes during our lives such as pre/post natal, menstruation and menopause.

The gym aims to empower women (Image: Kate Bowd)

"I think it is really important for women to be able to access a fitness space with professionals who can support the growth of knowledge around how our bodies work so that our overall health and fitness can thrive.

"I aim to support women to train pre and post pregnancy and during menopause.”

The gym features a large studio with functional fitness equipment that is used to deliver a wide range of fitness classes and Ms Bowd hopes to work with schools in the near future.

Vibes Women’s Gym and Studio opened on 22 July (Image: Kate Bowd)

Ms Bowd said: “Another big aspect is kids' and teen classes, and I would like to work in partnership with schools and other organisations in the near future.

“We have a brand new gym facility with new equipment including cardio, lifting and functional.

“A women’s only gym will also help women’s mental wellbeing and create a safe space for women to come together and increase social interaction.

Some of the gyms merchandise (Image: Kate Bowd)

“I’ve always been passionate about health and fitness and definitely think there is a gap in the fitness industry for women’s only gym.

"I am passionate about helping women to achieve their goals and have fun.”

Vibes Women’s Gym and Studio is open 6am-9pm Monday to Friday and 8am-5pm Saturday to Sunday.