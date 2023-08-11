THERE is concern for a teenager who has gone missing.
Michaella, 16, was last seen on Wednesday, August 9, in the Caldicot area of Monmouthshire.
The 16-year-old is from Sarn in Bridgend.
South Wales Police is urging those with any information on the teenager's whereabouts to contact them quoting reference: 2300266215.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "HELPUSFIND, Michaella, aged 16 from Sarn, Bridgend Michaella was last seen on Wednesday 9 August in the Caldicot area of Gwent.
"If you have any information on Michaella's whereabouts please contact us quoting reference 2300266215."
