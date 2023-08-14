CALLUM HAVARD, 27, of North Road, Pontywaun, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 in Pontypool on April 12.

He was fined £400 and must pay £85 costs.

OWEN LLOYD EDMUND PENDREE, 29, of Cromwell Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and without a licence at the Felnex Industrial Estate on April 1.

He must pay £314 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

KURAM HUSSAIN, 30, of Keene Street, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 in Cwmbran on March 11.

He was fined £255 and must pay a £102 surcharge and £85 costs.

SUMERA ISHAQ, 35, of Barthropp Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on April 8.

He must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN LANE, 38, of Fowler Street, Wainfelin, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PHILLIP MANNING, 70, of Borfa Place, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood Newport must pay £1,322 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on the A4048 in Argoed on April 27.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MOLLY MCCOY, 25, of Waun Road, Cwmbran must pay £291 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Oak Street, Old Cwmbran on March 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

HAYLEY PRICE, 30, of Gainsborough Drive, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4239 on January 25.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LLOYD SCOTFORD, 25, of Grosvenor Place, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £291 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Avondale Road, Cwmbran on March 1.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GHEORGHE MUNTEAN, 54, of Cedar Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHAUN JOHN TURLEY, 44, of Byron Place, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £1,322 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on Conway Croft, Newport on May 4.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.