Officials have confirmed that a small fire broke out in a circuit board located in the ceiling of the Owners and Trainers bar.

The fire melted two water pipes nearby, which burst.

The water from the pipes then put out the fire.

While the fire service checked the safety of the building, staff and visitors were evacuated.

A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews from Chepstow and Caldicot fire stations were joined by Avon Fire Service in responding to the incident.

"At approximately 5.50pm on Thursday, August 10, we received reports of a fire at Chepstow Racecourse, Chepstow," the statement said.

"The fire was self-extinguished on arrival and the premises was evacuated.

"A stop message was received at approximately 6.30pm."

Chepstow Racecourse officials confirmed that nobody was injured in the fire.

The incident delayed racing by nearly 40 minutes, with a contest due to begin at 6pm pushed back.

The delayed race was won by Rod Millman’s Chinese Knot, the 7-4 favourite.