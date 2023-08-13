The former tin miners' cottages are located in the village of Machen, near Caerphilly.

Set in a leafy, rural location, the crumbling remains of the three cottages and sited at Wesley Buildings, Wesley Hill, in the village and "are ripe for renovation".

Such is the state of disrepair the cottages sit in, they have not been inspected internally.

The three cottages, which are spread over three floors, are as basic as they come and aren't even connected to any utilities - not even water.

However, the lack of a reserve price means they could be snapped up for as little as £100.

Gemma Vaughan, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "Wesley Buildings offers the opportunity to acquire structures which, we're told, were originally a terrace of three small cottages.

"The site has a very interesting history.

"The vendor, a carpenter, advised me that he bought the cottages back in 1979 when he arrived back from Saudi Arabia.

"He bought the property, his old family home, when he saw that it was up for sale.

"His great grandfather and mother were born there. His great grandfather worked in the long closed tin mine in Machen.

"The cottages are now in an extremely dilapidated condition but could well present a blank canvas to a developer, subject to planning and the removal of a vast amount of undergrowth.

"The cottages are in such a state of dereliction that they have not been internally inspected.

"This property most certainly presents a challenge but listed with a £nil reserve what it means is that a single minimum opening bid of just £100 could secure the lot."

The cottages, along with some 90 other properties, will be sold online at the next Paul Fosh Auctions sale which starts from midday on Tuesday, August 29, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, August 31.