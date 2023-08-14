Christopher Wiggins lost control of his truck which rolled over and spilled its load of timber logs in the Monmouthshire village of Llangua near Abergavenny.

The 42-year-old from Cardiff was cleared of dangerous driving by a jury following a trial at the city’s crown court, but was convicted of careless driving.

The crash on the A465 on the afternoon of Friday, May 14, at around 1.30pm closed the busy road in both directions and some residents were evacuated.

Christopher Wiggins’ Volvo lorry. Picture: CPS Wales

The judge, Recorder David Warner, told Wiggins: “You drove your lorry laden with 26 tonnes or thereabouts of tree logs in such a way that your vehicle rolled over and caused very extensive damage to the properties in Llangua.

“It would appear the jury found you were not driving it in a way which was reckless or obviously dangerous.

“But you drive it in a way which was careless in that you entered that corner at a speed which was, even by your own admission in an interview, probably too high for that vehicle with that load on that bend.

This picture shows severe damage at this cottage. Picture: CPS Wales

“I accept that this was more of an error of judgement rather than a deliberate course of action or reckless behaviour.”

Harry Baker, representing Wiggins, said: “He was working with an agency but he's had to put his work on hold while this has been dealt with and the work has been drying up for him.

“He has told the agency about this conviction and he's been told that it's very unlikely that he's going to get any work now.

Debris on the road. Picture: CPS Wales

“Some places will accept, but most places won't accept, those who have points and he obviously won't be able to work with a disqualification and he will need to have to retake tests and so forth.

“So I ask your honour to take those matters into account.

“Essentially he's got no income now, his partner works.”

Wiggins, of Lady Margaret Terrace, Splott, was fined £700, ordered to pay £620 prosecution costs and a £70 victim surcharge.

He avoided a driving ban after the judge endorsed his licence with eight penalty points.