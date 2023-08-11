Yesterday, August 10, budget homeware retailer Wilko announced it had fallen into administration - putting all its stores at risk.

Company chief executive Mark Jackson wrote: “We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.”

There are 18 Wilko stores across South Wales, including one at Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport.

Denise and Chris Sweeting say they had shopped at Wilko before it moved to its current position in the Kingsway Shopping Centre.

Chris and Denise Sweeting (Image: Newsquest)

“We’re old, we like the idea of shopping in town,” Mr Sweeting said.

“But town’s going to wrack and ruin again,” Mrs Sweeting added.

Jennifer Smith feels Wilko is a suitable store for a town centre.

“You can always find what you need, there’s good variety and they’ve got competitive prices,” said Ms Smith.

Happy shopper: Ms Smith says you can always find what you need at Wilko (Image: Sam Portillo)

“I wouldn’t like it to close, but at the same time, times change. The economy is the way that it is so we’ve just got to accept it. You can’t hold onto things.

“It’s a bit sad really, because I do shop in there a lot.”

Tracy Watkins agrees that Wilko has an important place “in the middle” of Newport city centre.

“It’s really convenient,” said Ms Watkins. “I will miss it because I do a lot of shopping in there.

“But the way the high street is going is terrible. Shocking. I think the best thing to do now is get on a bus and go to Cwmbran.”

Hushiara Begum (Image: Newsquest)

Hushiara Begum feels that the news about Wilko going into administration is a symptom of wider issues about how people spend their money and how much or little spending money they have.

“Loads of shops are closing now, people are buying stuff online,” said Ms Begum.

She also feels that, even when shoppers make the trip to town, the cost-of-living crisis is limiting how much they can afford.

“People don’t have the money to spend anymore,” Ms Begum said.

“I find Wilko expensive and there are other shops that are good for value.”

Graham Maguire is another lunchtime shopper who feels Wilko’s predicament is part of a broader issue.

Mr Maguire says that Wilko has good variety (Image: Sam Portillo)

“It’s really sad, all these shops closing down,” he said.

“Wilko has good variety and fair prices.”

Like others, Mr Maguire feels that online shopping and car parking difficulty in the city centre have contributed to the retailer’s woes.