SHANIA SMALL, 22, of Tone Square, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road on January 28.

She must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LOUISA JONES, 25, of Julian Heights, Fleur de-Lys, Blackwood was banned from driving for 23 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Heol Aneurin, Penyrheol, Caerphilly on July 19.

She was fined £583 and must pay a £233 surcharge and £85 costs.

RUSSELL LLOYD-BAINBRIDGE, 50, of Cwm Lane, Govilon, Monmouthshire was jailed for 16 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 24 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 113 millilitres of breath and driving while disqualified on Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny on July 19.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement and banned from driving for four years.

IAN COLE, 63, of Gobannium Way, Abergavenny was banned from driving for 23 months after he admitted drink driving with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A465 on July 21.

He was fined £1,024 and must pay a £410 surcharge and £85 costs.

JOHN CHARLES CURRELL, aged 62, of Mill Road, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHYDIAN CRANE, 27, of Kiln Field Drive, Bedwas, Caerphilly banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving with 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A468 on July 22.

He was fined £461 and must pay a £244 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEWIS EVANS, 30, of Heol Dewi, Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Upper High Street, Bargoed on March 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

OMAR QAMAR, 32, of The Turnstiles, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on March 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEIGHTON JAMES GRAY, 49, of Honeyfield Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to stop for a constable and driving without a licence on the A4046 on January 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JASON SMITH, 41, of Ysguborwen, Tredegar Vale must pay £193 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt at The Alders, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran on February 27.