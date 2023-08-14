The Leigh Social Club, located on Commercial Street, Senghenydd, has been empty since it closed at the beginning of the year.

Property developer Property Index Limited’s proposal aims to turn the old social club into a 27-bedroom B&B.

This plan means the current five bedrooms in the pub will have to be demolished to make way, however the application makes clear that “external changes are to be kept to a minimum and the internal works required to facilitate the change of use are minimal”.

All the bedrooms will be serviced by their own bathroom facilities. According to the application, this is to ensure the site meets its purpose to support independent living amongst all residents.

The B&B is being envisioned as four floors, with clear plans for what will be located on each level.

The basement is where you will find the canteen, kitchen, laundry room, two storerooms, staff bathroom and bedroom facilities, and a plant room.

The bedrooms will all be split over the other three floors, with 12 on the ground floor, nine on the first and the remaining six on the second.

On-street parking will be available at the front and side of the building for both staff and residents. The site is situated just under 100m from a bus stop which will provide residents with easy access to the city centre and other surrounding towns.

The plans also include solar panels on the roof, as well as round-the-clock property management to ensure that the B&B maintains its condition and avoids becoming neglected.

When explaining why the developer has decided to choose this site for the bed and breakfast, the planning application reads: “It is considered that using the site to its full potential and making efficient use of the space will positively impact upon the character of the area.

"The change of use would ensure it is still positively occupied contributing to the vitality of the immediate area, in terms of footfall. Occupation would ensure the building does not fall into a state of disrepair.”

The application had been submitted on behalf of Property Index Limited by the nominated planning agent Asbri Planning.

It was originally received and validated by the Caerphilly Planning Committee on 15th May and is currently awaiting a decision.

The application can be found on the Caerphilly County Borough Council planning page, and the reference number is 23/0330/COU.