Shocking footage shown in Cardiff Crown Court on August 11, showed Cardiff’s Dylan Cuddy and Barry’s Daniel Gordon overtaking dangerously and veering in and out of lanes.

In one shocking piece of CCTV footage, Cuddy, 22, sharply turns and goes the wrong way round a roundabout, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

This offence was committed in Cardiff on April 9.

In other footage, Gordon, 35, is seen driving through narrow roads at 60mph in a 30mph zone before going over a police stinger, popping his tires, but still he tried to evade detection.

Eventually, the car comes to a stop and Cuddy and Gordon pathetically put their hands up as they are hauled out the car by officers and cuffed.

This offence was committed in Cardiff on May 12.

Cuddy, 'needs to grow up' (Image: Gwent Police)

It was said in mitigation that Cuddy knew he needed to grow up, while Gordon, father of a 12-year-old boy, had wrestled with a chronic cocaine addiction for 12 years, which left him hospitalised with heart problems.

Cuddy, a qualified plasterer, had two precious convictions and five offences.

Gordon had 23 previous convictions for 62 offences. He committed the offences in question while on a suspended sentence issued to him only months before.

Gordon, chronic cocaine addiction (Image: Gwent Police)

Both defendants were given full credit for their guilty pleas.

Cuddy, of Clive Street, Grangetown, pleaded guilty to seven offences including vehicle theft, failing to stop and driving while disqualified at Cardiff Magistrates on July 21.

He was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison, including six months for theft of a vehicle and four months for driving while disqualified on April 9, as well as two months for failing to stop and four months for driving while disqualified on May 12. These will run concurrent to each other and consecutive with a 12-month prison sentence of vehicle theft committed on May 12.

Gordon, of Hafren Road, Barry, pleaded guilty to offences including driving dangerously, driving while disqualified, and failing to stop at Cardiff Magistrates on July 21.

He was sentenced to a total of 20 months in prison, including four months for driving while disqualified and two months for failing to stop, to run concurrent with each other and consecutively with a 12-month sentence for dangerous driving. His sentence was extended by four months for committing the crimes on a suspended sentence order.

Both defendants will pay £187 surcharges.