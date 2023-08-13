A NEWPORT man has appeared at the city’s magistrates' court after being charged with two counts of rape.
Kevin Robbins, 42, of Wyndham Street, faces allegations that are claimed to have taken place in Newport dating between January 2018 and June 2021.
No pleas were entered and he is due to appear before the crown court on September 5.
Robbins was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article