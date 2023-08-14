But the council has said "there is no automatic right for an occupation contract to be passed on when an existing tenant passes away".

Christopher Coles’ mum Colleen Phillips died, aged 71, from septicaemia on June 6, 2023, she had been living at Waurnfawr Gardens, an accessible housing complex for older people, since December 2022.

Before then she had previously been living at Castle Court in Pontywaun for eight years.

In October last year the Argus reported that Ms Phillips had "resorted to using an electric heater for the past four years due to the pipes banging when she turned the central heating on".

Colleen Phillips (Image: Christopher Coles)

Mr Coles said: “I moved here in January to look after mum.

“They are making me homeless, they said I must pay for four weeks full rent and that I was trespassing.

“I was open to carrying on the contract but was told I have no right as I don’t fit the criteria because I’m not over 60 and don’t have medical condition.

“I do have a medical condition as I suffer from bad anxiety after covid.”

Christopher Coles moved in with his mum in January (Image: Christopher Coles)

Mr Coles also believes his mum was overcharged by the council.

He said: “The council overcharged her and said she was due a refund of £1,400 in April but still we have not received the mone

“I am going to miss mum loads and because of this I haven’t had time to grieve property. There has been no sympathy from the council."

Colleen's mini heater at Castle Court (Image: Colleen Phillips)

A spokesperson for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “We appreciate that this is a very difficult time for the family of Mrs Phillips, but it would not be appropriate for us to comment on individual cases.

“We can, however, confirm that there is no automatic right for an occupation contract to be passed on when an existing tenant passes away.

“Accessible properties for older people are in high demand and we must ensure that those with the greatest need are prioritised.”