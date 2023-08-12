That is the view of a coalition of animal welfare and veterinary organisations, who believe moves to stop serious dog bite incidents are being hijacked by calls to ban one breed of dog.

In recent months, there have been growing calls to add the XL Bully to the list of dogs it is illegal to own in the UK - joining the pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Braziliero.

However, such a move has been labelled “flawed” and “knee-jerk” - with the coalition saying this will not make the public safer and risks masking a bigger problem.

The Dog Control Coalition is made up of the RSPCA, Dogs Trust, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, Blue Cross, the British Veterinary Association, Hope Rescue, the Kennel Club and the Scottish SPCA.

The coalition has joined forces to urge decision-makers to overhaul the UK’s dangerous dog legislation.

They want to end the “discriminatory” focus on certain types of dogs, instead supporting solutions dealing with the root causes of the tragic cases of dog aggression incidents that continue to hit the headlines.

The issue has, unfortunately, been no stranger to Argus headlines in recent times, with the death of 10-year-old schoolboy Jack Lis in Caerphilly among the most high-profile cases nationwide.

Spate of dog attacks in Caerphilly

Jack's death is just one incident in a worrying spate of dog attacks within a small area of Caerphilly in the past two years.

In December 2022 83-year-old Shirley Patrick was attacked by a dog at her house in Heol Fawr - just half a mile from Jack's home. She died 17 days later.

In March this year a dog was allegedly attacked by another dog in the car park of the Asda store on Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly.

In April a five-month-old baby was rushed to hospital following an attack in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, and just days later armed police were called out after two boys aged five and seven were attacked by a dog in Graig-y-Rhacca.

-

Despite breed-specific legislation having been in force for more than three decades, the number of dog bite incidents is going up.

This, the coalition says, suggests a focus on breed, rather than individual acts of aggression and irresponsible dog ownership, is "already failing".

In 2022/23, NHS data suggests there were a provisional 9,366 dog bites recorded - an increase on the 8,819 recorded the previous year.

The coalition has warned adding more breeds of dog to the 'banned list' will see even more innocent dogs destroyed just because of the way they look - while failing to deal with the root causes of aggressive and dangerous dogs.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “Breed specific legislation has been in force now for 32 years, and is still failing.

“We have been devastated by some recent dog bite incidents, which have been tragic events and highlight the need for urgent action and a change in approach.

“Simply adding another dog breed type to the already flawed approach of banning certain types of dog because of how they look clearly isn’t the answer.

“Any such move will just force charities to put to sleep more innocent dogs, and offer another layer to the false sense of security to the public that hasn't worked for 32 years - and won't suddenly start working now.”

The coalition believes the solution is to overhaul breed-focussed legislation - replacing it with solutions which promote responsible ownership and breeding, wider public education and provide for early intervention and ways of preventing incidents from occurring or escalating in the first place.