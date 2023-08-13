Brits have always claimed Marmite is the superior spread, while Aussies argue their homegrown Vegemite is the best in a battle that has proven to be just as heated as an Ashes series.

Most people have a love/hate relationship with the two spreads which has led to the flavours being used in various products over the years.

UK beer company Camden used Marmite in an ale while deodorant brand Lynx used it in their popular Africa spray.

As for Vegemite, the Australian spread has been a featured flavour in everything from Smiths crisps to Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate.

But which one really is the superior spread? I compared Vegemite and Marmite to see which one was the best and settle the debate once and for all.

What are Marmite and Vegemite made of?

First, I looked at the ingredients.

Both Marmite and Vegemite are almost identical when it comes to ingredients, both being yeast extract spreads with added vitamins.

Both Marmite and Vegemite can be found in supermarkets, including Tesco, across the UK. (Image: Patrick Glover)

Marmite

Yeast extract

Salt

Vegetable juice concentrate

Vitamins (niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, folic acid and B12)

Natural flavouring

Vegemite

Yeast extract

Salt

Malt extract

Flavour enhancer

Colour

Spice extracts

Vitamins (niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, folic acid)

Marmite vs Vegemite - I give my verdict

Of course, I had to taste test the two, to help decide which was better.

It is at this point I must confess my bias towards Vegemite, being an Aussie myself and having grown up with the spread my entire life.

While I have resided in the UK for a number of years now, this taste test was my first time experiencing Marmite.

But, as a professional journalist, I will not let my bias cloud my judgment.

I opted to try the two spreads on a piece of toast with some butter.

We taste tested both Vegemite and Marmite to see which was better. (Image: Patrick Glover)

For me personally, I think the key to a good piece of toast, especially when it is with the likes of Vegemite or Marmite, is to make sure the butter has melted before you start adding your extra spread.

I looked at two things here, the spreadability of both as well as the all-important taste.

I found Vegemite far easier to spread compared to Marmite, with the latter being a little too runny and stringy when I went to apply it to my delicious honey-soaked seeded bloomer bread from Aldi.

As for taste, although very, very, very similar I found Marmite to be a fraction saltier than its Aussie equivalent.

So, giving both a score out of 5 in the two categories, I rated Vegemite and Marmite as follows:

Vegemite

Spreadability: 4/5

Taste: 4.5/5

Marmite

Spreadability: 3/5

Taste: 2.5/5

So, in my opinion, Vegemite is the superior spread.

Both are definitely an acquired taste and it is easy to see why nearly everyone either loves or hates the two spreads.

Marmite and Vegemite have been used in other products including Lynx Africa deodorant and Dairy Milk chocolate. (Image: Patrick Glover)

Where to get Marmite and Vegemite in the UK?





If this has given you a hankering for some Vegemite or Marmite, both are available to purchase here in the UK.

Both can be purchased from most of your local supermarkets or online.

Vegemite (220g jar)

Tesco: £2.20

Morrisons: £2.19

Ocado: £2.20

Amazon: £3.20

Marmite (250g jar)

Sainsbury's: £3.35

Tesco: £3

Amazon: £5.99

Asda: £3.10

Just another area where Vegemite is superior to Marmite - price.

Marmite fans, if you are looking to save a few pounds, why not switch over to Vegemite as a cheaper alternative?

So there you have it, the answer to the question that has been plaguing the world for years - Vegemite is better than Marmite.

What do you think?