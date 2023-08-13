Insurance experts at Compare the Market have issued a warning to motorists who use dash cams as installing one incorrectly can result in a fine of up to £1,000, they said.

If a dashcam isn’t installed correctly, it could obstruct a driver’s view and becomes a hazard.

The insurance experts at Compare the Market have shared that under Rule 30 of The Highway Code, failure to have a full view of the road and traffic ahead can result in a fine of up to £1,000 and three penalty points.

Therefore, drivers should make sure their dash cams are installed in a suitable position out of direct view of motorists.

Drivers should also avoid operating a dash cam while driving as Rule 149 of The Highway Code states drivers must not use a hand-held mobile phone or similar device when driving.

Doing so could land them with a £1,000 fine and up to six penalty points, the insurance experts warn.

If motorists share their car as part of a company scheme or are a taxi or bus driver, they must also inform others if they are using a dash cam due to the privacy issues involved, according to Which?

Dashcam footage should not be posted to social media

Dash cam footage can help settle claims and disputes quicker and the recordings can be used in court as evidence.

It’s important to note that if footage from a dash cam is used in a court case, it should not be uploaded to social media platforms.

The Crown Prosecution Service advises that footage should not be in the public domain as this can affect subsequent proceedings, according to Nextbase.

Julie Daniels from the car insurance team at Compare the Market said: “Dash cams can be a very useful tool for keeping drivers safe on the roads.

"However, failing to install or operate a dash cam correctly can have consequences, and drivers could find themselves facing hefty fines, and penalty points on their licence.

“Motorists should make sure they always follow best practice when it comes to using dash cams, to ensure they keep themselves, and others, safe at all times when on the roads.

“And while an increasing number of insurance providers are accepting dash cam footage as evidence in insurance claims, we recommend against uploading this footage to social media, because if it gets used as evidence in court, having it out in public online could adversely impact the court proceedings.”