Since the cost of living crisis is continuing to affect many of us up and down the country, many consumers have found themselves looking for creative ways to cut down on their spending.

Whether it's your food shop at Aldi or how to pick up a bargain at Primark, the co-founder of the money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk, Tom Church has recently shared a wide range of savvy hacks for shoppers.

His latest advice involves shopping at the budget retailer - Poundland - a brand that is popular among shoppers looking for a bargain.

The deals expert has now shared five tips to help consumers make the most of their next Poundland haul from shopping the designer dupes to his top tips for finding £1 deals.

Save £128 With Designer Dupes

Poundland is known for being a top spot for shopping bargain dupes of beloved branded products whether it's beauty or fashion.

Tom shared that he's found that you can normally save around 90% by opting for a dupe, rather than a branded product.

The saving expert added: "They’re well worth exploring if you want to get a designer look on a budget.

“For example, we recently found these pink clogs in store. They’re definitely inspired by Crocs which cost around £45 a pair.

"Poundland’s Pep & Co alternative is just £8. They also do beauty dupes, including makeup, bodycare and fragrance items.

"We found this Dark Aura fragrance for £1, a dupe for YSL’s famous Black Opium perfume which costs a whopping £92!".

Save 65% On Branded Food

The LatestDeals.co.uk co-founder also noted that some of the best deals he's found at Poundland have been on their food items.

He added: "They sell all sorts including Chinese takeaway style mains in their freezer section, vegan options, and popular brands including Ben & Jerry’s, MugShot, Cadbury, WW, Ambrosia and more.

"It’s well worth exploring their food section to see what you can find".

The deals expert has now shared five tips to help consumer make the most of their next Poundland haul from shopping the designer dupes to his top tips for finding £1 deals.

The deals expert also recommended some of Poundland's own or lesser-known branded items since he says they are "excellent value".

Tom added: "I’ve found items up to 65% off, so it’s always worth checking if you can bag a bargain. For example, recently I found this two-pack of Alpro Double Chocolate Mousses for just 75p.

"These are £2.20 at Tesco, and Sainsbury’s, so a whopping saving of £1.45! I’ve also seen Haagen Daz reduced from £4.50 to £2.50, Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough Chunks down from £1.65 to £1, Koko Vegan Greek Yogurt down from £2.20 to 50p, Trik Crunchy Crackers down from £1.50 to 75p, and lots more".

Ahead of sharing these tips, Tom shared that he had spoken to a Poundland employee and according to them, the best time to visit the store is first thing in the morning.

The expert commented: "Apparently they replenish stock either late at night, or first thing in the morning.

"That means, the earlier you get in, the more likely you are to find sell-out popular products, or items that have been reduced to clear"

“I’ve found it’s always worth talking to your local store manager to see if they have any tips on when to visit the shop.

"They may be able to let you know when items are being reduced, when they’re having more stock delivered, and so on".

How To Hunt For £1 Deals

You'll be forgiven for thinking that everything at Poundland is £1 but despite it's name, it can be hard to find items at Poundland that actually cost £1, according to Tom Church.

The deals expert added: "However if you’re happy to hunt for deals, there are still £1 bargains available.

"For example, LatestDeals recently did a TikTok sharing some of the best items currently in store that are actually £1".

“Some of the items we found include Guylian chocolates, an eye shadow quad palette, a five pack of kids bath crayons, Webbox chub roll for dogs, Chinese style frozen curry sauce, a big pack of hash brown bites, and lots more! Follow LatestDeals on TikTok to see more £1 deals at Poundland.

If You Don’t Ask You Don’t Get

Finally, Tom has shared the vital advice - 'If you don't ask, you don't get'.

He added: “Don’t be afraid to haggle for better deals with the store manager. I’ve found that if there’s any food that’s nearing its best before date, if you offer to buy a bulk load you can often get the items at a discount.

The deals expert also shared a story about a member of the Latest Deals Facebook Group who recently had success on bagging a bargain in store.

She said: ‘"I get nearly out of date protein bars from Poundland. I pop into the shop and check the dates. If they're due to go out of date by the end of the month or so I ask to speak to the manager. I say I will take the whole lot for 10p a bar and they have not once said no’."