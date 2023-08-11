This comes after a boy aged 14 from Rhymney, was arrested last night for taking a vehicle without consent.

"Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, of the anti-social behaviour between 8pm and 10pm on Thursday, August 10 is asked to call 101, or DM us on social media, quoting log reference 2300267648," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.

The Rhymney dispersal order came into effect at 4pm today (Friday, August 11) and will remain in place until 4pm, Sunday, August 13.

The dispersal order in Rhymney covers:

Rhymney High Street;

Goshen Street;

Tan-y-Lan Terrace;

Upper High Street;

Memorial Park;

Rhymney RFC.

As well as the surrounding areas as shown on the map below.

Inspector Lysha Thompson said: "Following reports of anti-social behaviour from the residents in Rhymney High Street, we have issued this dispersal and will be conducting additional patrols in the area.

“The behaviour of those involved in yesterday’s disorder will not be tolerated.

"Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“We’d like to thank members of the public who called in to report the behaviour last night and encourage them to continue to do so.

“Also, if you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us. Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”

What is a police dispersal order?





Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to ASB.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.