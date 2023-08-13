If your windows keep coming out streaky and murky despite all of the elbow grease you've put into them, you are not alone!

But there's no need to fret, there is a simple and budget-friendly solution that many fans of the cleaning phenomenon Mrs Hinch swear by.

Mrs Hinch - otherwise known as Sophie Hinchcliffe - is well-known and beloved for sharing cleaning tips and tricks.

So much so, she's inspired a whole community including a Facebook group called Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips where like-minded users ask and answer questions on everything from stubborn stains to useful products.

We have recently been sharing these tips including how to get rid of nasty smells in your fridge, how you can properly clean your washing machine and how to get a streak-free shower.

One of the most recent of these dilemmas involves how to clean your windows without being left with streaks.

Why do my windows look smeared after cleaning?





There could be a few reasons why your windows still have marks on them despite you cleaning them, according to Direct Cleaning.

The experts recommend cleaning your windows on 'overcast and cloudy' days rather than when it's sunny.

They also suggest that streaks could be a result of too much cleaning solution, the wrong equipment or even the impact of hard water.

How to clean your windows without getting streaks

An anonymous member of the community group shared this plea with fellow cleaning fanatics: "I'm so fed up I've cleaned these windows 8 times now."

The user then listed eight methods that they had tried already - with no success:

1. Damp window leather

2. Vinegar on kitchen roll

3. Vinegar window cleaner

4. Mr muscle window cleaner

5. Soapy water and rubber squeeze

6. Magic cloth for windows

7. newspaper

8. Nilglass window cleaner

They added: "They look great till the evening sun shines on them. Now I'm tearing my hair out. Any ideas welcome."

Users took to the comments to help with answers including Karcher window cleaner, vinegar and warm water and lemon juice.

Many members also recommended only cleaning windows in certain conditions.

One person shared: "Never clean windows if the sun is shining on them, always wait for a dull day.."

Another agreed: "Only wash the windows when there's no sun on them, warm water & washing up liquid and just like the window cleaners do it."

When it came to what product was best for cleaning windows, there was a wide range of answers with one product being mentioned multiple times.

A top contributor to the group suggested: "Screenwash diluted."

Another user added: "Car screen wash n water 1/2 n 1/2."

While a third posted:" Car screen wash definitely and you don’t need a lot either... I’m a cleaner and use that all the time on windows, mirrors, tv screens, phone/laptop screens, any glass-fronted stuff and a 5L container still going well over a year."

If you're interested in giving it a try yourself, B&M is currently selling 5 litres of car screen wash for £3.50.

The budget retailer also has an offer on its website ( at the time of writing) where you can purchase two for £6.

The offer on the all-season screenwash is subject to availability.

Have you ever tried a car screen wash to clean your windows? Did it work? Let us know in the comments.