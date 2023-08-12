However, property experts have warned that some of these popular kitchen trends will have a negative impact on your home's value.

With a massive rise in the number of people searching Google for kitchen renovation ideas, now is a good time to warn against the more risky ones.

Speaking of these trends, Zoopla's Consumer Spokesperson, Daniel Copley said: "This explosion of DIY trends on TikTok over the past year has undoubtedly led to an increase in people doing budget renovations.

Kitchens are a prime selling point of a house, making them popular to renovate (Canva) (Image: Canva)

"We know kitchens are a key selling point for many buyers - and the centre of activity in many households - so DIY projects are often focussed on this space. Getting this right can add value and make your home more appealing."

The kitchen renovation ideas on TikTok that could lower the value of your house

Here are the kitchen renovation ideas you should stay away from according to the design and property experts over at Magnet and Zoopla:

Cutting corners

A number of online trends teach users how to reduce costs and save time by cutting corners on their renovation.

However, the experts have warned that risking the quality of the renovation is a risky move with a shoddy DIY job likely to be noticed by potential buyers right away.

This will not only waste the potential of the renovation but could also dramatically lower the amount of money you get from a sale.

Painting your kitchen a garish colour

A popular trend on TikTok is to paint a kitchen a garish or eye-catching colour to make it stand out.

However, Zoopla's Consumer spokesperson warned against "painting your kitchen an outlandish colour that may be too 'unique' for potential buyers."

Outlandish wall colours could put off potential buyers (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Jen Nash, Senior Design Lead at Magnet added, ”A fresh coat of paint works magic for any room, including the kitchen. Don't worry about sticking to neutral shades, you can play around with more dynamic or strong tones if you wish.

"However, you don’t want to go with anything too divisive, as it may be a turnoff for some buyers. We found that colours such as green, blue, neutral and white were most popular and will likely go over well with prospective buyers.”

Overspending on your renovation

Jen also urges caution for those wanting to give their kitchen a luxury remodel, saying: "Listen to the experts on what the selling price of your property is likely to be. This will ensure you don’t overspend on a renovation and end up losing the return on investment.”

“The level of renovation we would recommend would depend on the exact address of the property.

"There is always going to be a cap on what a buyer would pay for some of the less desirable areas. It would therefore be prudent to avoid putting a top-of-the-range kitchen in one of these.

"On the other hand, the sort of buyer who is looking at a premium flat in a premium address would appreciate a luxury renovation to reflect the location.”