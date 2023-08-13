However, a number of regulations exist across the UK to control how tall these can be, leaving many in the dark.

If you've ever wondered how tall you can build your fence or if you think your neighbour's isn't up to code, then look no further.

Can I legally paint or alter my side of the neighbour's fence?





There are a number of restrictions in place for building a garden fence in the UK (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Citizens Advice states that you may not alter your side of the neighbour's fence without their permission.

Your neighbour also doesn't have to change their wall or fence (such as to make it higher for more privacy) just because you want them to.

If you believe the fence is dangerous, you should point this out to them as they may not be aware of the risk.

If they do not repair the dangerous wall or fence, you should contact your local council which can be found on the UK Government website.

You may not paint your side of the neighbour's fence without their permission (Getty) (Image: Getty)

How tall can a garden fence be in the UK?





According to Lawsons, fences constructed in back gardens should be no higher than two metres (around 6.5ft) with those placed in the front of a property to be no more than 1 metre tall.

However, those wishing to build a fence higher than two metres in the UK can apply for planning permission from their local authority.

This is also the case for those building fences higher than one metre and next to motorways.

Regulations may differ between local authorities which is why it is important to check online.

In Scotland, the rules are the same with residents able to build fences of up to two metres without a permit as long as they are not facing a road and are not within the boundary of a listed property among other rules.