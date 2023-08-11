Around 20,000 union members are expected to walk out on two dates in August and September.

Great Western Railway - which runs some services through Newport - is among the operators involved.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The mood among our members remains solid and determined in our national dispute over pay job security and working conditions.

“We have had to call further strike action as we have received no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

Rail workers to take further strike action on 14 train operating companies in national dispute https://t.co/xQIWfDOM8m — RMT (@RMTunion) August 11, 2023

“The reason for this is the government has not allowed them a fresh mandate on which discussions could be held.

“Our members and our union will continue fighting until we can reach a negotiated and just settlement.

When will RMT rail workers strike in August and September?





RMT has announced that its members will strike on Saturday, August 26 from 12:01 am to 11:59 pm and again from Saturday, September 2 from 12:01 am to 11:59 pm.

What train operators will be affected by new RMT strike action in August and September?





Here is a list of the train operators affected:

Chiltern Railways;

Cross Country Trains;

Greater Anglia;

LNER;

East Midlands Railway;

c2c;

Great Western Railway;

Northern Trains;

South Eastern;

South Western Railway;

Transpennine Express;

Avanti West Coast;

West Midlands Trains;

GTR (including Gatwick Express).

Find out more about the strike dates on your train operator's websites.